Crackdown on gangsters in U.P.

Ghaziabad

06 July 2020 00:57 IST

Properties worth crores attached in Gautam Buddh Nagar

In what could be described as the Vikas Dubey effect, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have started attaching and demolishing the illegal properties of dreaded gangsters Sunder Bhati, Satveer Bansal, Anil Dujana, and others.

The crackdown on regional mafia began on Saturday following instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a day after eight policemen were gunned down in a Kanpur village in a botched up operation to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

The action was taken under Section 14 (1) of the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act which allows attachment of illegal properties of gangsters and anti-social elements and their associates to curb their activities, said Sriparna Ganguly, Additional Commissioner of Police. “The structures that have been illegally built by encroaching government land are being demolished,” she told The Hindu.

“Following Chief Minister’s instructions, Police Commissioner (Alok Singh) ordered the attachment of illegal properties worth ₹7 crore which includes land and vehicles,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

Land reclaimed

He said, as part of the drive, illegally occupied land of water bodies was reclaimed and fences were demolished. “The drive would continue and illegal properties would be attached,” he added.

On Sunday, properties of Anil Dujana gang member Chanderpal were attached and his luxury cars impounded, said Harish Chandra, DCP, Central Noida.

After the Chief Minister’s instruction to prepare a list of gangsters active in the State, a list, allegedly prepared by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh, is doing the rounds in social media wherein there are names of 12 ‘gangsters’ from western U.P.

The list includes Sunder Bhati alias Netaji, Anil Dujana, Anil Bhati, Singh Raj Bhati, Sushil alias Moonch, Ankit Gurjar, Amit Kasana, Akash Jat and Udham Singh.

Akhilesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Law and order), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said he was not aware of any such list.