Crackdown against Gujarat usurers: 316 arrested

January 14, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - AHMEDABAD

In a state-wide crackdown against usurers who charge exorbitant interest rates from their borrowers, the Gujarat police have filed 464 cases against private moneylenders and arrested 316 of the 762 moneylenders booked across the State in a special drive.

A government statement issued on Friday said that the police have booked four accused under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. Of these, two accused from Vadodara, Pranav Trivedi and Gaurang Mistry, have been jailed in Rajkot and Bhuj respectively.

In a special drive launched in all cities and districts of the State, the police have held 939 public camps to hear out victims, who have been harassed by usurers charging interest rates of 10-15% per month. Norms prescribed under State law only allows interest rates up to 12% and 15% per annum.

Victims urged to complain

“The State government is committed to ensure that the people are freed from the clutches of usurers. We have urged people, victims to come forward and lodge the complaints with the police,” Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said.

He added that the police would invoke the relevant Indian Penal Code sections to ensure that those arrested would not be easily released on bail.

According to police sources, hundreds of people came forward with their complaints during the public camps held in every district across the State. In some cases, the police also called in the moneylenders for settlements with the borrowers.

The State’s Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has given strict instructions to police officials in the cities and districts to ensure that those operating moneylending businesses or activities without licenses or registration are booked immediately.

In Surat, Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar, who took the lead in busting the racket of private moneylenders operating in the city, directed all police stations under his jurisdiction to stop the activities of usurers who operate without proper registration or license and who lend money at extremely high rates of interest.