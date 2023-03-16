CPI(ML)-L demands BJP apology for 'misleading' Bihar Assembly with 'fake' video on migrant assault

March 16, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Patna

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supports the Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar from outside, on March 16 created a ruckus in the State Assembly, demanding an apology from the Opposition BJP for “misleading” the House on the issue of alleged attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu.

Members of the ultra Left party also carried a banner with the demand for apology from the Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, inscribed, which they held together in front of the Assembly gate, staging a demonstration until the bell rang for the commencement of proceedings.

Inside the House, CPI(ML)-L legislature party leader Mahboob Alam alleged that Mr. Sinha had, a few days ago, tried to “mislead” the House by displaying a “fake” video of assault on migrants.

This led to some retort from the Opposition side following which all the CPI(ML)-L members stormed into the well, while legislators of the ruling Mahagathbandhan shouted slogans in their support.

Amid the bedlam, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary allowed Mr. Sinha to make a statement on the issue.

Mr. Sinha said, “We are ready for a debate on whichever issue the ruling side wants. The ruckus is a ploy to divert attention from the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.”

Thereafter, order was restored as the Speaker told Mr. Sinha to take his seat, commanded the CPI(ML)-L MLAs to go back and proceeded with the Question Hour.

Notably, while the Tamil Nadu Government has refuted reports of such attacks and booked many people, including some BJP leaders, for allegedly spreading rumours, a team of officials from Bihar that was sent to the southern State also concluded that complaints were based on “fake” material.

