CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Gautam Das succumbs to COVID-19 complications

CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Gautam Das passed away from post COVID-19 complications at a hopital in Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was 70-years-old.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has condoled demise of the veteran CPI(M) leader.

Former party MP Jitendra Chowdhury is now in Kolkata and is making arrangements to send the body to Tripura to perform the last rites. Leaders of West Bengal CPI(M) also reached the private hospital where Das was admitted few days ago.

Gautam Das served as Editor of the Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M) mouthpiece, for over three decades prior to elevation as State Secretary.