Other States

CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Gautam Das succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Gautam Das served as Editor of the Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M) mouthpiece, for over three decades prior to elevation as State Secretary.   | Photo Credit: Twitter. @cpimspeak

CPI(M) Tripura State Secretary Gautam Das passed away from post COVID-19 complications at a hopital in Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was 70-years-old.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has condoled demise of the veteran CPI(M) leader.

Former party MP Jitendra Chowdhury is now in Kolkata and is making arrangements to send the body to Tripura to perform the last rites. Leaders of West Bengal CPI(M) also reached the private hospital where Das was admitted few days ago.

Gautam Das served as Editor of the Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M) mouthpiece, for over three decades prior to elevation as State Secretary.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 11:37:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cpim-tripura-state-secretary-gautam-das-dies/article36489207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY