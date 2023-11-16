CPI(M) supporter arrested for murder of Trinamool leader at Joynagar

November 16, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KOLKATA

Three days after the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar, the police on Thursday arrested Communist Party of India (Marxist) activist Anisur Laskar in connection with the killing.

Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police for the Baruipur district, said that Mr. Anisur Laskar and Karimuddin were arrested from Ranaghat, taking the number of those in custody for the crime to three.

Mr. Saifuddin Laskar, the TMC’s zonal president for the Bamangachi area was shot dead in the early hours of November 13. One of the accused was lynched to death by local residents.

The family members of the deceased Trinamool leader and local party leadership had blamed a local leader of the CPI(M) for being involved in the murder. Hours after the incident, a house belonging to CPI(M) supporters was ransacked and set on fire in Doluakhaki village. The CPI(M) supporters had taken shelter in the local party office after the violence, and on Wednesday returned to their village.

The police did not elaborate on the motive behind the crime, but added that three FIRs have been filed in connection with the murder and other related violence. According to local residents, Mr. Anisur Laskar had defected to the Trinamool Congress before panchayat polls hoping that his wife wouldget a ticket. However, Mr. Saifuddin Laskar prevailed and his wife got the ticket and won panchayat polls. Mr. Anisur Laskar then returned to the CPI(M) after the rural polls.

Police officials said five men on motorbikes had come to kill Mr. Saifuddin Laskar on Monday. One person was lynched and one is in police custody, and raids are on to apprehend the others involved in the murder, police said.

Political violence has been rife in the State, with more than 40 people killed during the panchayat polls, held earlier this year.