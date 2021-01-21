CPI(M) MLAs stage sit-in to protest attacks, violence

They held the BJP-IPFT govt. responsible for ‘deteriorating law and order’ in Tripura; BJP denies involvement

CPI(M) MLAs staged a sit-in-demonstration here on Wednesday to protest against alleged spate of attacks on opposition party leaders and workers in Tripura. The protest programme was called a day after the party held a noisy demonstration outside the police headquarters to demand action against the perpetrators of recent attacks.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Manik Sarkar, led the day-long protest of party legislators. Mr. Sarkar on Monday led them to State’s Governor, Ramesh Bais, to lodge complaint against alleged lawlessness in the State and inaction of police to protect Opposition rank and file from planned attacks.

Speaking at the protest venue on Wednesday Mr. Sarkar held the incumbent BJP-IPFT coalition government responsible for ‘deteriorating law and order’ in the State. He alleged that the administration and police were not allowed to take action against the law mongers.

He highlighted recent incidents and said all sections of people including doctors, lawyers and activists apart from political leaders and workers were subject to attacks by ‘BJP sponsored goons’. He also spoke on murders of political workers in targeted attacks.

He claimed a section of police establishment was collaborating with the hooligans to flout rule of law. Claiming democracy in Tripura was at stake, he urged people to raise their voice and join the movement to bring an end to continuing ‘political cruelty’.

CPI(M) and its affiliates have been routinely organising protest over alleged BJP sponsored attacks on left leaders, supporters and party offices. BJP however denied involvement in any of the incidents.

Meanwhile, the police made several arrests in connection with attacks on State Congress President Pijush Kanti Biswas and CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha Member Jharna Das Baidya at separate places last Sunday.