CPI(M) leader shot dead in Ranchi

July 27, 2023 - Ranchi

A CPI(M) leader was shot dead by unidentified people in the Jharkhand capital on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Ranchi's Daladali Chowk between 7 and 8 pm when the CPI(M) leader, identified as Subhash Munda, was in his office.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants came to the place and fired seven bullets at him, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said.

After the incident, irate locals vandalised shops in the locality and blocked traffic on the road, a police officer said.

Munda had contested assembly polls twice from Hatia seat and a bypoll from Mandar constituency.

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI, "A leader has been shot dead, which led to a law and order issue. Additional police forces have been rushed to the spot and police will take action in the matter." Protests were continuing till late at night.

Viplav said, "Munda was state committee member of the party. He was very popular among youths." He said that a state committee meeting was scheduled from Thursday and Munda was also supposed to attend it.

"We have appealed to the people not to take law and order in their hands. We have urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to immediately form a special investigation team to nab the culprits," Viplav added.

