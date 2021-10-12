CPI(M) leader Bijan Dhar passes away

Tripura CPI(M) is in shock over the death of two of its top leaders within a span of one month. Party’s former State Secretary and incumbent convener of Left front committee Bijan Dhar died before dawn on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata due to post COVID-19 complications.

On September 16, CPI(M) State Secretary Gautam Das died of post COVID-19 complications in Kolkata too. Both were 70.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb paid homage at the residence of the departed leader, who was CPI(M) State secretary for 10 years from 2008.

The body of Bijan Dhar will be donated to the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to respect his final wishes.

Senior CPI (M) leader Pabitra Kar however said that some officials of the AGMC are reluctant to accept the corpse as the patient earlier contracted COVID. “A final decision on body donation or cremation will be taken tomorrow (Tuesday) morning”, he told The Hindu.