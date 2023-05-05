CPI(M) leader alleges repeated attacks by BJP cadre, seeks refuge at police station with family

May 05, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Agartala

Alleging that he and his family are facing constant threats and their house is frequently attacked by BJP cadre, a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader sought refuge at a police station along with his family. He had also written to Chief Minister Manik Saha on his “ordeal”.

Debasish Barman had unsuccessfully contested on CPI(M) ticket in the election to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) held in 2021. He said he has been “specifically targeted since March 8” after declaration of the Assembly election results which saw the BJP-led coalition government returning to power.

“We are constantly threatened and our house is being attacked at least five days a week by hooligans backed by a BJP Corporator and his associates,” Mr. Barman alleged on Thursday.

He claimed Corporator Mithun Das Baishnav and a BJP functionary, Rajib Saha, are behind the intimidation and attacks on residences of Opposition members in Barjala area in Agartala where he resides. Significantly BJP lost Barjala Assembly constituency to CPI(M) in this year’s Assembly election.

He took members of his family, including minor children, to a local police station and sought refuge. Police accepted his complaint and registered a case.

Mr. Barman regretted that his ordeal continued despite his appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Saha. He wrote to the Chief Minister on April 28 narrating his “tale of sufferings”.

“Me and family members are compelled to take refuge at the police station after hooligans launched a fresh attack on our house Wednesday midnight”, Mr. Barman said. They left the station after police officers convinced them of appropriate action against the perpetrators.