CPI(M) in Tripura launches protest against Delhi violence, demands resignation of Amit Shah

Agartala:

05 March 2020 10:48 IST

Leaders seek a probe by a judicial commission under the supervision of the Supreme Court to ‘uncover conspiracies and unmask conspirators’

The CPI (M), the main Opposition party in Tripura, launched street protests against what it called “planned carnage in Delhi” and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his “failure to save the lives of innocent people”.

Leaders who joined a protest rally in Agartala on Wednesday demanded a probe by a judicial commission under the supervision of the Supreme Court to “uncover conspiracies and unmask conspirators” involved in the riots in the national capital.

CPI(M) State secretary Gautam Das, former Lok Sabha member Shankar Prasad Datta, party’s Central Committee member Roma Das and former Deputy Speaker in Assembly Pabitra Kar led the rally which ended with a street meeting.

At the meeting, Mr. Das termed the tragic incidents in Delhi “State-sponsored carnage with involvement of the ruling dispensation”.

“Entire conspiracy to organise riots was hatched after the BJP faced a humiliating defeat in Delhi Assembly elections. The results in Delhi reflected determination of democratic, secular and peace abiding people to defeat communal forces,” Mr. Das added.

The CPI (M) will hold similar protests on Thursday at the district and subdivision levels, party leaders said.