CPI(M) for probe into Ghaziabad shooting

27 November 2021 01:11 IST

There is a sinister plan to create communal tension, says Brinda Karat

The CPI(M) on Friday demanded an independent inquiry under judicial scrutiny into the Ghaziabad shooting on November 11 in which seven men were injured. TheGahziabad Police had claimed the men were running a “cattle smuggling racket”.

Party leader Brinda Karat and Delhi State secretary K.M. Tiwari in a joint letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the men seem to have been made “scapegoats in a more sinister plan to create communal tension and disharmony as a default election strategy”.

“It is extremely unjust that without any independent inquiry, false cases have been foisted on the seven men and they have been locked up in jail,” they wrote. They also demanded that the Station House Officer responsible for the incident be booked for attempt to murder and other relevant sections.

Ms. Karat and Mr. Tiwari also demanded action against the local MLA Nandkishore Gurjar for his “highly objectionable statements with the intent of creating communal disharmony and enmity between communities”. “He is a serial offender in this regard ,” they said.

A team of CPI(M) members met the families of the seven men who. . “ There is urgent requirement for medical treatment for their gunshot injuries. We were told that one of the victims has also suffered a hairline fracture. The others also require proper treatment. The facilities in jail are not adequate,” they said.