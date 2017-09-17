CPI(M) defends MP Ritabrata Banerjee’s expulsion

The CPI(M) on Sunday listed four reasons, including “lavish lifestyle” and “moral degeneration in relation to women”, for expelling its Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee.

Mr. Banerjee, 38, is a first-time MP. He was hand-picked by the party for the position. He was expelled on Wednesday by the party’s West Bengal unit.

Mr. Banerjee, according to the state committee, was cautioned publicly for violating party discipline in February. He was told to refrain from “misusing social media”.