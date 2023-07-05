CPI(M), CPI joint delegation to visit strife-hit Manipur

July 05, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

A joint delegation of five Parliamentarians from CPI(M) and CPI will leave for a two-day tour of Manipur on Friday, where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 134 lives. Their visit comes after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s two-day tour to the State

The delegation comprises Rajya Sabha members and CPI(M) leaders John Brittas and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. It also includes Rajya Sabha members and CPI leaders Binoy Viswam and P. Sandosh Kumar. CPI Lok Sabha MP K. Subbarayan is the fifth member.

The delegation aims to meet people from all ethnic communities, both in Churachandpur and the Imphal valley.

Announcing their tour, the CPI(M) in a statement in New Delhi said, “The claims of greatest governance through ‘double engine’ government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones. The Prime Minister and his trusted lieutenants including the Home Minister show greater interest in undermining Opposition parties and force defection in Maharashtra.”

This while, the State [Manipur] continues to be in a deadly turmoil with deaths continuing and rising distress in the relief camps. “There is an atmosphere of mistrust and insecurity. The internet continues to be in shutdown closing Manipur from rest of the country,” the party said.

The party renewed the call for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation, saying that he has “become a symbol of divisive politics and has lost all legitimacy to continue in office.”