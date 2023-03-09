CPI(M), Congress parliamentary teams to visit violence-hit Tripura

March 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - AGARTALA

The Congress and the CPI(M) have formed three separate teams of MPs to visit post-poll violence-hit places in Tripura on Friday. Tripura Congress spokesperson Prasanta Bhattacharjee informed that the teams would meet members of the victims’ families.

The Congress and the CPI(M) charged the ruling BJP for ‘orchestrating spate of violence’ in the State. The BJP countered, pointing a finger at the Congress, the Left and the regional TIPRA party for attacks on its workers and supporters.

“The Congress and the CPI(M) miscreants completely burnt down 19 shops of our supporters at Nehalchandra Nagar in Bishalgarh,” BJP’s State youth wing chief Nabadal Banik alleged. The Sepahijala district police in a tweet confirmed the arson attack and said ‘legal action has been initiated’.

Numerours houses, properties, crops and private vehicles and political activists were gutted in arson attacks since the Assembly elections were held on February 16. The CPI(M) in a statement early this week, condemned the BJP-attributed ‘arson attack’ as a new pattern of organising violence in Tripura.

Chief Minister Manik Saha who addressed a news conference on Thursday saw a conspiracy behind the incidents. “I have instructed the police to take tough measures against the criminals and perpetrators”, he said in reply to a question.

The police earlier tweeted that they had detained 800 people based on complaints and investigation. Each incident of crime was being investigated and security measures tightened in sensitive places.

The CPI(M) and the Congress alleged that the police failed to contain the violence due to ‘pressure from the ruling party leaders’. They condemned the attack on the house of CPI(M) MLA Ramu Das, which had left his mother injured.

The teams of MPs representing both Houses of Parliament to visit violence-affected places include Gaurav Gogoi, P.R. Natarajan, Vinay Viswam, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Ranjita Ranjan, A.A. Rahim, Elaram Karim and Abdul Khaleque.

