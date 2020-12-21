CPI(M), BJP members clash in Tripura

Agartala

Three members injured in Khayerpur attack, says CPI(M)

The CPI(M) alleged that at least three members of its farmers’ front sustained injuries in an attack on its programme at Khayerpur, near here in Tripura, on Sunday.

The programme was organised on the residential premises of former Assembly Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar to pay homage to those died during the ongoing farmers’ protest on the Delhi border.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kar alleged that the local mandal president of the BJP led the attack on the programme of the All Indian Kishan Sabha (AIKS). He said party members Sadaranjan Deb, Ratan Das and Pinak Das were badly injured in the sudden attack, but conceded that the Left cadres had retaliated in “self defence”.

“The fire service was called to evacuate the injured to the hospital. The BJP has unleashed a reign of terror in the locality,” Mr. Kar said.

Denying any involvement, the BJP spokesperson made a counter-charge claiming that the CPI(M) workers had instigated tension in the area.

Paramilitary deployed

A large number of BJP supporters protested and raised slogans at a distance from the site of violence, amid heavy deployment of paramilitary forces. Numerous two-wheelers and other vehicles were badly damaged during the clashes.

Two photo journalists were roughed up during the violence. The Tripura Journalists Union (TJU) condemned the assault and urged the authorities to hold an impartial investigation and take action against the perpetrators.

The police said the situation at Khayerpur, which has been politically sensitive for years, was tense but under control.