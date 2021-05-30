CPI(M) Bihar MLA attacked, party demands probe and punitive action against culprits

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA from Bibhutipur in Samastipur district of Bihar Ajay Kumar was attacked late at night on May 29 at party’s Samastipur office. He, however, was unhurt in the attack.

The party Polit Bureau has condemned the murderous attack on and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and punitive action against them.This was second attack on Mr Kumar, 51, in last one month.

The CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar is also leader of CPI(M) legislature party in state assembly and member of the state secretariat. He has been a popular Left leader in the district and in last 2020 state assembly he had defeated sitting JD(U) MLA Ram Balak Singh from Bibhutipur, which has been a strong forte of CPI(M) for last several years in Bihar.

Senior state CPI(M) leader Sarvodya Sharma told The Hindu over phone that some criminals tried to enter party office in Samastipur which located close to Samastipur railway station late at around 10 pm on May 29 and broke the lock.

“They had come to attack party MLA Ajay Kumar who was there in the office but could not do it as other people had gathered there. However, a security guard got injured in the attack. There was an attack on the party MLA a month back also”, said Mr Sharma.

He also added, “It seems it is an attack on the party and the party MLA both” It smacks a political conspiracy as well as despite our complaint district police has not been taking any action against those behind the repeated attack on the party MLA”.

CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar could not be contacted as he was busy in meeting with state party leaders on the issue.

Later, the state party unit condemned the attack on party MLA and demanded a “high-level probe into it and also to expose the political conspiracy behind the attack”.

“The party demands immediate arrest of the culprits and their patrons”, said the press release of state CPI(M).

The party has asked all its district committees and units to observe May 31 as “protest day” all across the state to condemn the attack on party legislator.

Later, while condemning the “murderous attack” of party MLA, CPI(M) Polit Bureau too demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and “punitive action against them.

“The state government must provide adequate security to the MLA and institute an enquiry on why such incidents are being repeated against him”, said the Bureau release.