CPI(M) announces names for two seats in Bengal

Following a day-long meeting of the Left Front in Kolkata on Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unilaterally declared names of two candidates for two north Bengal Lok Sabha seats. The candidates are Md. Salim for Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur and Badaruddoza Khan for Murshidabad in Murshidabad district.
While the Left Front had won both seats in 2014, the Bengal Congress unit is reluctant to give up these seats in favour of the CPI(M) as part of a proposed ‘no contest’ deal.
The parties are still engaged in discussions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor