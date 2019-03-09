CPI(M) announces names for two seats in Bengal

Following a day-long meeting of the Left Front in Kolkata on Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unilaterally declared names of two candidates for two north Bengal Lok Sabha seats. The candidates are Md. Salim for Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur and Badaruddoza Khan for Murshidabad in Murshidabad district.

While the Left Front had won both seats in 2014, the Bengal Congress unit is reluctant to give up these seats in favour of the CPI(M) as part of a proposed ‘no contest’ deal.

The parties are still engaged in discussions.