Other States

CPI(M) announces names for two seats in Bengal

more-in

Following a day-long meeting of the Left Front in Kolkata on Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unilaterally declared names of two candidates for two north Bengal Lok Sabha seats. The candidates are Md. Salim for Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur and Badaruddoza Khan for Murshidabad in Murshidabad district.

While the Left Front had won both seats in 2014, the Bengal Congress unit is reluctant to give up these seats in favour of the CPI(M) as part of a proposed ‘no contest’ deal.

The parties are still engaged in discussions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 11:15:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cpim-announces-names-for-two-seats-in-bengal/article26476570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY