CPI(M) activists hold protests in J&K

CPI(M) activists on Tuesday staged protests in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of a nation-wide call to oppose the government’s “devastating policies, which have resulted in mass miseries, massive unemployment and huge sufferings for the people.” They also demanded roll back of domicile laws.
A CPI(M) spokesman said the protesters were wearing masks while carrying placards and shouting slogans.
Addressing the protesters, the CPI(M) leaders said, “At least an additional 150 million people have been rendered jobless due to the ill-planned lockdown announced by the Modi government in March.”
The protesters demanded cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month for six months to all the families outside the income tax paying bracket and free distribution of 10 kg food grains per individual per month for six months.
The other demands included extending employment guarantee schemes to the urban poor, immediate announcement of unemployment allowance, stopping privatisation of the public sector and stopping the scrapping of labour laws, a CPI(M) spokesman said.
The party also demanded restoration of 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and roll back of domicile laws, the spokesman said.
