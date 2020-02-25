CPI (Maoist) leader with ₹5 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

25 February 2020 20:32 IST

State government developmental activities a reason for leaving path of violence, he says.

Kamlu Beti, CPI (Maoist) Area Committee Secretary (ACS) of the Kangerghati area committee of the Darva division, surrendered himself in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Tuesday. He hailed from Chhattisgarh.

The Naxal, who had ₹5 lakh reward on his head, surrendered before the DIG, south-west range Shefeen Ahmed K at the Malkangiri district police headquarters in the presence of Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari. He joined the division of the outlawed organisation in 2007.

As per the Odisha police records, he was involved in several cases of violence like assault on civilians, exchanges of fire with security forces and at least three murders under the Mathili police station area in the district.

Developmental activities of the State government in the remote areas of the district made him realise the futility of the Maoist path of violence. Increased penetration and area dominance of the security forces also pressured him to leave the path. He also found that the Maoists leaders were not concerned about the development of the poor villagers living in Tulsi reserve forest area. The behaviour of senior Maoist leader Sanju of the Kanger Ghati area committee and the regional feelings between the Telugu and other cadres also prompted him to surrender.

“The Maoists have their own vested interests and are not for the development of the region or welfare of the people. This has resulted in the desertion of the cadre,” said the DIG. According to him, the Maoists in the district, especially those in the Swabhiman Anchal, are led by Telugu speaking leaders and their cadre are mostly innocent tribals from Chhattisgarh. As result, they do not have any affiliation with the people of Malkangiri or Odisha, whom they exploit and kill, he said.