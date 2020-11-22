CPI (Maoist) camp traced in Odisha’s Nuapada district

BHUBANESWAR

22 November 2020 19:09 IST

Security forces detected a camp occupied by the CPI (Maoist) and recovered arms and ammunitions in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

The camp was found near Bhaisimundi village under Bhaisadani gram panchayat on Saturday.

Upon being tipped off about the movement of CPI (Maoist) cadres in Bhaisadani area, a team of the Central Reserve Police Force, which was deployed to combat left-wing extremists in Nuapada, a Chhattisgarh bordering district, had launched a combing operation. One pistol, five rifles, detonators and cookeries were recovered from the spot.

Apart from some first-aid kits, forces also seized maps and Maoist literature from the location. Security personnel, however, could not nab anyone as they escaped into the deep, forested area. According to the district police, combing operations have been launched to track down the rebels.

Nuapada remains an important route for the CPI (Maoist) as they find a dense forest region at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border as natural cover for slipping into districts in western Odisha, such as Kalahandi, Bargarh and Balangir.