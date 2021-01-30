CPI (Maoist) cadres kill two villagers in Odisha

The extremist group claim the deceased were police informants

Suspected CPI (Maoist) cadres killed two persons accusing them of being police informers in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

Bodies of two villagers from Bhandarangi and Guchhaguda villages in Tumudibandha block of Kandhamal were found at different places on Saturday morning. According to Kandhamal police, the left-wing extremists killed them after calling them out from their house on Friday night. One of the deceased was the son of a sarpanch.

According to a handwritten note left behind by the CPI (Maoist) cadres, the two were among those who had tipped off security forces about the presence of extremists in Belghar area of Kandhamal. In September 2020, five LWEs were killed in an encounter at Sikri village in the district.

They have summoned ‘informers’ to be present at Jan Adalat, a Kangaroo court held by the Maoists by February 15. If they fail turn up, they would be killed, says the note. “Many youths of Gond tribe are turning police informers and going against CPI (Maoist) fighters. We call upon Gond tribe not to let their children on the wrong path,” the note said.

The outlawed extremist group also held Odisha police DGP Abhay and police intelligence chief R.K. Sharma responsible for the deaths of its cadres.