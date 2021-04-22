CPI (M) criticises bid to ‘monitor’ J&K employees

They are citizens first and have all constitutional rights: M.Y. Tarigami

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Thursday described the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s move to set up a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor activities of employees as “arbitrary and draconian”.

“The J&K administration’s latest order to constitute a STF to dismiss or take other punitive action against the government employees allegedly found in “anti-national” activities without holding any inquiry is arbitrary, draconian and is against the interests of the lakhs of employees working in the region,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He warned that such measures will deepen the anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees. “The order needs to be reviewed,” he added.

The ex-legislator said there were enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees, who are found violating service rules. “There was no need to issue new orders. The latest order can serve as a tool to the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates. A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors,” he added.

He said an employee was a citizen first and has all the constitutional rights. “The need of the hour is to safeguard these rights,” he added.