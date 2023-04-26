CPI leader meets SP chief Akhilesh, says broader alliance in U.P. key to defeating BJP

April 26, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Lucknow

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan who is in the U.P. capital, told The Hindu on Wednesday that he held multiple rounds of meetings with the SP chief for forming a broader Opposition front in the State for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, led by the SP.

This will include Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and all like-minded parties willing to unite against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Anjaan added the SP president sincerely listened to the idea. The CPI leader also hoped things would move in “a positive direction”. “If we have to overthrow the [BJP-led] Union government in 2024, U.P. has a major role to play. I had multiple meetings with the SP president, and suggested a broader coalition of like-minded Opposition parties led by the SP, which will present alternative social, economic and educational policies to the voters in 2024,” Mr. Anjaan told The Hindu.

He said the kind of coalition experimented by the SP in the 2022 Assembly election would not succeed in 2024. That year, the SP had contested alongside RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and other smaller parties while the Congress, Left parties and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party went it alone.

“I suggested to Mr. Yadav that the situation and social combination in U.P. demands a political perspective to address the grievances of minority Muslims, Sikhs, large section of Scheduled Castes and middle classes, and government employees discontented due to present regime’s pro-capitalist policies leading to unemployment and price hike. We need to present an alternative perspective and agenda,” he added.

Mr. Anjaan said U.P. has 80 Lok Sabha seats, so there would be no problems in accommodating smaller parties in the proposed coalition. “In no State are there 80 parliamentary seats, we can adjust all political parties in such a coalition, led by the SP,” he said.

The CPI leader also opined that “anti-Congressism in present context equals pro-RSSism”. “We need to defeat the BJP to save the country, hence need of the hour is to take every Opposition voice together in U.P. and the country,” added Mr. Anjaan.