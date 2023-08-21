ADVERTISEMENT

CPI delegation in Manipur for a four-day trip

August 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

CPI MP D. Raja. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of the Communist Party of India led by party General Secretary D. Raja landed in Imphal on Monday for a four-day visit. Last week, a delegation led by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury too visited the strife-torn State.

ALSO READ
Yechury leads delegation to Manipur, reiterates demand for CM Biren’s ouster

The CPI delegation consists of Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, the party’s national secretaries K. Narayana & Rama Krushna Panda National Secretary and Asomi Gogoi, senior leader from Assam.

“Our delegation will interact with all sections of society. We will be visiting relief camps both in Valley and hill areas. And on the last day we will call on Manipur governor, Anusiya Uikey,” Mr. Raja said. The party which has a significant presence in the State, will also participate in the 75th foundation day of the party on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US