CPI delegation in Manipur for a four-day trip

August 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CPI MP D. Raja.

CPI MP D. Raja. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of the Communist Party of India led by party General Secretary D. Raja landed in Imphal on Monday for a four-day visit. Last week, a delegation led by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury too visited the strife-torn State.

The CPI delegation consists of Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, the party’s national secretaries K. Narayana & Rama Krushna Panda National Secretary and Asomi Gogoi, senior leader from Assam.

“Our delegation will interact with all sections of society. We will be visiting relief camps both in Valley and hill areas. And on the last day we will call on Manipur governor, Anusiya Uikey,” Mr. Raja said. The party which has a significant presence in the State, will also participate in the 75th foundation day of the party on Wednesday.

