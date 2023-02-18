C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand Governor

February 18, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Ranchi

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C.P. Radhakrishnan on February 18 took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Cabinet Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.