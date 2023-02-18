ADVERTISEMENT

C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand Governor

February 18, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI

C.P. Radhakrishnan being welcomed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren upon his arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport, in Ranchi on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C.P. Radhakrishnan on February 18 took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Cabinet Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Also read: Being appointed Governor is growth in politics: Radhakrishnan

Mr. Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US