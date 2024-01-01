GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Nitish's list of assets worth ₹1.64 crore

Last year, Mr. Kumar had declared total assets of ₹75.53 lakh. A comparison of the two disclosures showed that the jump in the value of assets was primarily due to the rise in the worth of his Delhi apartment

January 01, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns assets worth ₹1.64 crore, according to his latest public disclosure. File photo

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns assets worth ₹1.64 crore, according to his latest public disclosure. File photo | Photo Credit: -

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns assets worth ₹1.64 crore, according to his latest public disclosure.

According to details of the assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues posted on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website on Sunday evening, Kumar has ₹22,552 in cash, and deposits of ₹49,202 in different bank accounts.

He also has a Ford Ecosport car worth ₹11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring worth ₹1.28 lakh, and other movable assets such as 13 cows and 10 calfs worth ₹1.45 lakh, a treadmill, an exercise cycle and a microwave oven.

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in Dwarka in New Delhi, which cost him ₹13.78 lakh in 2004, and is now worth ₹1.48 crore.

Last year, Mr. Kumar had declared total assets of ₹75.53 lakh. A comparison of the two disclosures showed that the jump in the value of assets was primarily due to the rise in the worth of his Delhi apartment.

Mr. Kumar's government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared a total income of ₹4.74 lakh for the 2022-23 financial year. His elder brother Tej Pratap, who is also a minister in the state government, has assets worth ₹3.58 crore.

