Cow injured after chewing explosives wrapped in dough in UP’s Ayodhya; 2 arrested

People at a village here have reported that a cow is standing in a pond waiting for death after explosives wrapped in dough blew up its jaw, a case similar to the one that caused the death of an elephant in Kerala in May.
Police have arrested two men and a vet has been assigned to take care of the stray animal — which local residents say could be a cow or an ox — in Datauli village under Maharajganj police station of the district.
Those arrested have been identified as Satyanam Triveni, 32, and Bhola Ram Dayal, 35, the police said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Virendra Vikram said the duo used to hunt wild boar and other animals for meat using dough filled with explosives.
He said the cow was in search of food and ate the dough.
Ayodhya Chief Veterinary Officer Dr A K Shrivastava told PTI that a veterinarian has been sent to the spot. “I received Ayodhya DM’s text message on my mobile and have sent a doctor to the spot,” he said.
The news comes after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala’s Palakkad in May after it accidentally ate a fruit stuffed with crackers, triggering a widespread outrage.
