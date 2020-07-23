COVID-19 | Over 1,000 cases reported on second consecutive day in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

23 July 2020 05:38 IST

Gujarat saw 1,020 new infections and 28 fatalities on Wednesday. At least 2,229 fatalities and 51,485 cases have been reported in the State so far.

The State’s total number of active cases has jumped to 12,016, including 78 patients who are critical and have been put on ventilator support.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day on which over 1,000 cases were reported. On Tuesday, 1,026 cases and 34 deaths were reported from the State.

So far, 37,240 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The State has tested 5,76,706 samples so far.