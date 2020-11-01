COVID vaccine trials at AMU medical college

1,000 volunteers invited for testing Bharat Biotech product from November 14

One thousand volunteers have been invited to enrol in a series of large-scale clinical trials aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of Covaxine, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech-led Coronavirus vaccine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The clinical trials will begin from November 14 and continue till the end of January, an official release said.

JNMC has enhanced the preparations for the trials after a nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

AMU received the confirmation to begin the clinical trials from ICMR on Friday after several days of correspondence, said Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

Appealing volunteers from all age groups and socio-economic strata to participate in the clinical trials, Prof. Mansoor said, “By volunteering for a trial or study, you get a chance to participate in groundbreaking research and contribute to developing better cures and treatment options. People from various backgrounds are invited to be part of the solution and help end the pandemic.”

“An ethical committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers has already been constituted to manage the clinical trials,” said Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal, JNMC.

During the human testing for vaccine, its efficacy will be evaluated in different ways. The earlier clinical trials will look for the production of antibodies against the virus, while the late-phase trials will evaluate whether it in fact prevents people from getting sick.