COVID patients protest poor quality of food in Manipur

COVID-19 patients at the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, on Wednesday broke the padlocks of their rooms and came out protesting against the inadequate and poor quality of food. However, officials said the inmates did not go out of the hospital complex.
The inmates said that for breakfast they were given just one egg around 11 a.m. At lunch, they were offered some rice and lentil and for dinner, they were given one egg, rice and lentil. An inmate said those lodged in other quarantine centres were given meat and other delicious items. The government should pull up the contractors undertaking the catering service at the JNIMS.
The inmates said there was not enough drinking water. One boy said, “We are advised to remain healthy during the fight against the virus. How can we keep ourselves healthy when there is inadequate food and even not enough drinking water?”
Civil and police officials pacified the inmates and held talks with them. The officials admitted that the quality and quantity of food needed to be improved and promised to rectify the mistakes.
98 test positive
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 98 persons tested COID-19 positive. Now, the total number of infected persons in the State is 3,016, according to a statement. So far seven persons have succeumbed to the virus.
