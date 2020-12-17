Covid-19: With more recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases dip to 60,000

Mumbai city reports 586 new cases, 10 deaths

Maharashtra continued to report more recoveries with 4,358 patients discharged on Thursday, as against 3,880 new COVID-19 cases.

As per State Health Department figures, the active case tally (after a process of reconciling records and eliminating duplication) has now dipped to 60,454 while the total case tally stands at 18,84,773. With 65 deaths, fatalities stand at 48,499.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 17,74,255. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 94.14%.

“Of a total 1,19,33,956 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,84,773 (case positivity rate of 15.79%) have returned positive with nearly 62,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the total case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported over 700 new cases to take its case tally to 3,65,101 while five deaths saw its death toll reach 7,654. As per district administration figures, robust recoveries have brought the active case tally down to 8,760 while its recovery rate is 95.10%.

Mumbai city reported 586 new cases to take its case tally to 2,84,990 of whom only 7,024 are active though. With 10 deaths, the fatalities rose to 11,013.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 400 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,20,174 of whom 4,559 are currently active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 3,123.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported six deaths as its cumulative death toll rose to 1,735 while 87 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 53,637 of whom 1,202 are active cases.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 34 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,833 of whom only 373 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,745.

Kolhapur continued to witness low surges, reporting a mere 21 cases and no deaths for two consecutive days as its total case tally reached 48,951 of whom 790 are active. The total death toll remained constant at 1,657.

Nashik district reported 277 cases and five deaths as its case tally reached 1,11,555 of whom 2,769 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,805.

Jalgaon reported 34 new cases and no deaths as the case tally reached 55,432 of whom only 549 are active. The death toll is 1,422.

Dr. Awate informed that 5,06,914 people across the State were in home quarantine while 4,033 were in institutional quarantine.