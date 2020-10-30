COVID-19: West Bengal reports highest single-day recoveries

Kolkata

30 October 2020 23:01 IST

West Bengal on Friday registered 3,979 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the State to 3,69,671. The State also registered 59 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities in the State to 6,784.

With more discharges than the number of infections, the active cases dropped to 36,999. West Bengal on Friday also reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,015 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,25,888, according to a health department bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

The discharge rate also marginally increased to 88.16%. The case positivity ratio is steadily rising and increased to 8.19%. While in other States there has been a drop in infections and deaths, in West Bengal the cases and deaths have been on an upward curve

Of the 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas both recorded 18 deaths each. The COVID-19 toll in Kolkata reached 2,190 and in North 24 Parganas 1,559. Of the total deaths in the State (5,705 patients) at least 84.1% had co-morbidities. The remaining 15.9% (1,079) had no co-morbidities.

In the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded 880 new cases while North 24 Parganas recorded 866.