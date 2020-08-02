COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun dies at 62

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, died on August 2, days after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said.
Ms. Varun, who held the Technical Education portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, died during treatment at the SGPGI in Lucknow around 9.30 a.m.
She tested positive and was receiving treatment, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while delivering his condolence message.
Ms. Varun was an MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been promoted to the State Cabinet in August 2019 when the Adityanath government went in for an expansion following the Lok Sabha victory. She was a former councillor and pracharak of the Seva Bharti, an affiliate of the RSS.
She had success in the Lok Sabha elections in the past, winning from Ghatampur Parliamentary constituency in 1996 and 1998 but lost in 1999 and 2004 to the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party respectively, standing third on each occasion.
Till Saturday, 1,677 persons had died in Uttar Pradesh due to COVID-19, the Health Department said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath