COVID-19 | Two shifted to SCB Medical College in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

05 March 2020 05:00 IST

A cargo vessel crew member and his wife were on board the ship which had a travel history from China, South Korea and Singapore

An Indian crew member of a cargo vessel showing symptoms of fever and sore throat that raised suspicion of possible COVID-19 infection was transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack.

Since his wife was with him on the ship, she was also taken to SCB Medical College for further test.

The two were evacuated from the vessel, MT Chemstar Stellar, which was waiting for anchorage at Paradip Port since March 1.

“The vessel was carrying 20,000 MT Sulphuric Acid. It has a travel history from China, South Korea and Singapore from February 10. The master of the vessel informed about the symptoms on March 2,” Rinkesh Roy, Paradip Port Trust chairman, told reporters.

Further evaluation and management under strict protocol for the infection will be performed at SCB Medical College, Cuttack for the couple.

After the evacuation of the duo, the cabin of the ship was sanitised as per protocol. The evacuated members were stated to be in a stable condition. They reached SCB Medical College safely. Other crew members have been kept under observation.

As of now, 114 travellers who returned from COVID-19-affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the State surveillance team. They have been kept under observation.

While 59 persons have completed home quarantine, as of now, 51 persons are still under home quarantine. Four persons had been admitted to health facilities, of which three were discharged. All of the eight samples that were collected tested negative.