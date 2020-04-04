COVID-19 | Two deaths take toll to 10 in Madhya Pradesh

A man from Indore and another from Chhindwara succumbed to COVID-19 early on April 4, taking the toll to 10 in Madhya Pradesh.

The 42-year-old man from Indore, who died at 6.45 a.m. at the MRTB Hospital, tested positive for the illness on March 30. He had no travel or contact history, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

“The man had comorbidities of hypertension and obesity. He was suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath for the past three days,” said a note issued by the college.

The 33-year-old man from Chhindwara, who died at a government hospital in the district at 5.30 a.m., had no comorbidity, said Pradeep Mojes, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Chhindwara.

“He worked in an area in Indore where the local outbreak of the illness had occurred. He returned to Chhindwara before the lockdown kicked in,” said Dr. Mojes. “We have moved 30 persons who came in direct contact with him to an institutional quarantine. And their samples have been taken for testing.”

His father, aged 54, had also tested positive for the illness, added Dr. Mojes.

6 positive

Meanwhile, four members of the Tablighi Jamaat, a policeman and an armyman had tested positive for the illness in Bhopal, confirmed Arun Rathore, public relations officer of the Bhopal district administration. With this, the reported cases in the State’s capital touched 16.

The members of the religious group, aged 43, 31, 22 and 39, were from other States and had been staying in Jahangirabad, a congested area in the city. “They came to Bhopal from New Delhi after March 15. We are yet to ascertain whether they took part in the gathering at the Nizamuddin centre,” said Mr. Rathore. Earlier, four members of the group had tested positive in the city.

Meanwhile, nine policemen who had come in contact with a 43-year-old policeman, who tested positive, had been confined in quarantine, said Mr. Rathore. An armyman aged 19 had tested positive too. More details are awaited.

Two discharged

The AIIMS, Bhopal, on Friday night discharged a man and his daughter after they recovered from COVID-19, the first reported recoveries in Madhya Pradesh. The woman was the first reported case in Bhopal, said Mr. Rathore.

The tally in Madhya Pradesh has touched 162. So far, Indore has reported 112 cases, Morena 12, Bhopal 16, Jabalpur eight, Ujjain seven, Shivpuri, Chhindwara and Gwalior two each and Khargone one. Six residents of Indore have succumbed to the illness, besides two of Ujjain and one each of Khargone and Chhindwara.