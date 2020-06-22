COVID-19 | Tripura to launch new initiative for school students

Agartala

22 June 2020 13:19 IST

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ will be launched on June 25 for students up to class VIII.

The Tripura government, in a bid to engage students in the learning process even as educational institutes across the country continue to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting an initiative, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

“Lockdown was announced in March and since then, it became uncertain when schools would reopen. So, we have decided to launch a new project — ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ — from June 25, for students up to class VIII,” he said.

Mr. Nath said people even in remote villages in the State had mobile phones, even if internet access or cable TV network was not available.

“Those who have Android phones can receive the study material through WhatsApp, and others via SMS. Guardians’ phones can be used for the purpose,” he said on June 21.

As per guidelines, lessons and assignments will be sent to students on mobile phones every morning, and feedback on their performance is to be collected in the afternoon.

Mr. Nath said academic coordinators in different districts would share the content with headmasters of schools, who would engage teachers to monitor the process.

Around five lakh students study in 4,733 government schools in Tripura.

In April, the Tripura Education department had launched a number of programmes for students through online classes and recorded videos, which were streamed on cable television channels and social media.