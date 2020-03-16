COVID-19: Tripura declares closure of educational institutions till March 31

Agartala:

16 March 2020 15:10 IST

Health officials confirmed that no positive case had so far been detected in the State

Tripura government on Monday announced closure of all educational institutions in the State in an attempt to stem spread of COVID-19. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who announced the decision at a press conference, informed that the closure would remain effective till March 31.

The decision was announced after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The meeting also reviewed precautionary initiatives of the government to check spread of the deadly virus.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has convened a press conference in the afternoon to elaborate other measures to check spread of the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Health officials confirmed that no positive case had so far been detected in the State.