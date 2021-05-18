COVID-19 treatment facilities arranged at health centres in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

18 May 2021 21:34 IST

They obviate need for villagers to travel to towns and look for hospitals, says Minister

As part of efforts to reduce pressure on hospitals in the cities, the Rajasthan government is making arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients at all the 350 community health centres (CHCs) across the State. Medical oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and essential medicines will be available there.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Tuesday the beds would be reserved in accordance with their capacity and the patients admitted there. The availability of treatment would obviate the need for villagers to travel to the towns and look for hospitals, he said.

The mobile vans fitted with public address system were being sent to the rural areas in all Assembly constituencies for conducting antigen tests of villagers with influenza like illness symptoms. Mr. Sharma said this arrangement would help identify infected persons in the villages and facilitate their prompt treatment.

