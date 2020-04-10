COVID-19 toll rises to 11 in Punjab

One more COVID-19 patient died in Punjab on Friday, taking the tally to 11, according to a State government statement.
The health department said one patient, hailing from Jalandhar, who tested positive, died on April 10. As many as 21 new cases were reported from the State, taking the total of COVID-19 positive cases to 151, it added.
The government, meanwhile, has made it mandatory for the people to wear masks in public places to check the spread of the virus.
Health Director Avneet Kaur said anyone coming out of their homes for official or other essential work would have to wear a cloth or triple-layer mask, violation of which would be punishable under the law.
