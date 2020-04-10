Other States

COVID-19 toll rises to 11 in Punjab

Patient from Jalandhar died on Friday

One more COVID-19 patient died in Punjab on Friday, taking the tally to 11, according to a State government statement.

The health department said one patient, hailing from Jalandhar, who tested positive, died on April 10. As many as 21 new cases were reported from the State, taking the total of COVID-19 positive cases to 151, it added.

The government, meanwhile, has made it mandatory for the people to wear masks in public places to check the spread of the virus.

Health Director Avneet Kaur said anyone coming out of their homes for official or other essential work would have to wear a cloth or triple-layer mask, violation of which would be punishable under the law.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 11:37:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-toll-rises-to-11-in-punjab/article31312964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY