COVID-19: TMC MLA Samaresh Das, who tested positive, dies

The three-time MLA, who represented Egra Assembly constituency, had other co-morbidities along with the contagious viral infection

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died on Monday morning at a health facility in Kolkata. He was 76.

He represented Egra Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district. The three-time MLA had other co-morbidities along with the contagious viral infection.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and said the MLA’s death had left a political void.

This is the second death of a sitting MLA from the State due to the pandemic. In June this year, Tamonash Ghosh, a three-time TMC MLA who represented Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas, succumbed to the viral infection. Earlier this month, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MP Shyamal Chakraborty died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of infections in West Bengal has crossed 1.16 lakh and the deaths have gone up to 2,428. A number of frontline COVID-19 warriors and public representatives, including those representing civic bodies of the State, have died in the past few months after contracting the viral infection.