COVID-19: Three more cases in Manipur take tally to 39

Three new COVID-19 cases were officially confirmed in Manipur on Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 39.
Disclosing this to reporters, health spokesperson K. Sashikumar said that altogether samples of 323 persons were tested in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences out of which three cases were confirmed. Now, there are 35 active cases in the State and four persons had fully recovered.
Meanwhile, students and others are returning to Manipur from several States. On Tuesday, a train from Hyderabad brought 252 Manipuri students to Jiribam.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has written a letter to his Bihar counterpart to book those persons who had allegedly attacked a train bringing Manipuri students. The youth said that miscreants threw stones at their special train and tried to open the doors with swords and other lethal weapons. There was no casualty. The train which had halted for a long time at unscheduled places on the way had been targeted. They also said that no food was served for two days and there was no drinking water for them in the hot weather.
