COVID-19: Three deaths reported from Pune

: Three more deaths were reported from Pune district since Thursday night as the district’s cumulative toll rose to 95, said health officials on Friday.

In the first case, an 80-year-old woman from Kavadi Malwadi in the district’s Hadapsar area was admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital on April 29 after being referred by the Yash Hospital in Malwadi, where she had been undergoing treatment since April 26.

“She passed away last night at 11:45 pm after suffering from bilateral pneumonia (infection of both lungs) and obstructive uropathy. Her test sample report, which was awaited at the time of death, later returned positive,” said a health official.

He said that the second fatality in Sassoon was of a 65-year-old man, believed to a chronic alcoholic, who was admitted to hospital on April 21.

“The patient had tested positive on April 22 and died today morning sometime after 7 a.m.,” said the official.

A third death reported on Friday was that of a 75-year-old man from the city’s Siddharth Nagar area, who succumbed during treatment at the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre.

“The patient had been admitted on April 18 and had tested positive for COVID-19. The cause of death was fungal sepsis coupled with renal dysfunction,” said a health authority.

As per figures given by the State Public Health Department till Thursday evening, the district had reported three deaths, while the death toll stood at 88. However, Pune district officials said that the death toll till Thursday stood at 92.

There were similar discrepancies – between different district agencies, as well as between district and State health officials – in the number of positive cases in the district as well as in Pune city.

As per figures given by the Health Department of the Pune Zilla Parishad till 9 p.m. on Thursday, the number of active positive cases in Pune district - which includes the Pune city, the Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas - stood at 1,299 while the total cases recorded till date (which includes the numbers of those discharged and the deaths) stood at 1,700.

Of these 1,299 cases, Pune city had 1,219, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 67, while rural areas in Pune district like Baramati, Velhe, Shikrapur had 15 active cases.

Of these, 1,027 are presently undergoing treatment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – run hospitals, 156 in Sassoon and BJ Medical College Hospitals, 34 in civil hospitals, 15 in rural hospitals and 67 in PCMC-run hospitals.

As many as 78 cases are said to be ‘critical’. Till date, a total 309 persons have been discharged in the district.

According to Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, the district had reported a surge of 200 new cases on Thursday.

However, this would mean that the total active cases are currently more than 1,440 cases as the number of active positive cases as recorded by the Pune ZP’s Health Department was 1,241 till Wednesday. 91 of the 95 deaths have been reported from Pune city and rural areas and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Thursday, Maharashtra crossed 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases as the State’s cumulative tally and the death toll surged to 10,498 cases and 459 deaths respectively.

Maharashtra’s total case tally as well as death toll accounts for more than a third of India’s total cases and COVID-19 deaths.