COVID-19 threat still persists, follow norms: CM Uddhav Thackeray

CM reiterates demand to start local trains for essential staff

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the COVID-19 threat still persists, though lockdown restrictions have been partially eased under the government’s Mission Begin Again, and urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing.

He reiterated his demand for resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for movement of staff on essential services duty. Mr. Thackeray hinted that the lockdown, currently in force till June 30, will have to be extended if people do not follow guidelines strictly.

Living with the virus

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the State business advisory committee, he said lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume as “now we have to learn to live with the virus”.

“The virus threat still persists but we need to start economic activities. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it,” he said, referring to reports of people crowding roads.

The CM said people should follow protocol for their own good.

“The lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines, since it is taking care of their welfare,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said he has been demanding that suburban train services resume in Mumbai to allow people on essential services duty to commute.

“Even now, many of them are not able to travel because of lack of transport,” he said.

‘No friction’

The Chief Minister also refuted reports in a section of the media about friction between ministers and State bureaucrats during the Cabinet meeting which took place on Tuesday. “It is not true,” he said.

