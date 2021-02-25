COVID-19 test must for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala in Rajasthan

With the COVID-19 cases registering a surge in several States, the Rajasthan government on Thursday made it mandatory for those travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry their negative RT-PCR test report with them. The health protocol will be strictly enforced to check the spread of the virus.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who presided over a review meeting on the infection and vaccination here, said there was no scope for negligence in the control of the pandemic. Mr. Gehlot gave instructions for mandatory screening of passengers from the two States at all railway stations and airports.
An awareness campaign on the infection, its symptoms, vaccination and the safety measures will also be launched from the first week of March. Mr. Gehlot said there was nothing to be afraid of the vaccine and all of those whose turn was coming should go for it without any fear.
He said precautions were necessary to avoid the third wave of infection. “Though Rajasthan is a leading State in terms of vaccination, we will make an attempt to achieve 100% targets and remove misgivings among the people. A letter will be sent to the Centre with the details of our experiences in the vaccination exercise,” he said.
