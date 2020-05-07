COVID-19 | Tally in Pune goes up to 2,329

At least 29 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Pune district on Thursday, taking the district’s tally — including deaths and recoveries — to 2,329, said health officials.

“As many as 29 new cases were reported since Wednesday evening till today [May 7] morning,” said District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar.

The district’s toll has shot up to 127, with 16 deaths being reported since Monday. The majority of the fatalities – 115 – are from Pune city, with the rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad reporting six deaths each.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Wednesday evening, the district had 1,508 active cases, which included 1,339 cases within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 82 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 87 in Pune rural areas which include Velhe, Baramati and Shikrapur, among others.

With the latest surge, the number active positive cases in the district has risen to 1,537. As many as 88 of these cases are said to be in a critical condition.

A total 665 persons from the district were discharged as per reports till Wednesday evening, said Dr. Pawar.

The district has seen a rise in more than 240 new cases since the beginning of the week.

Dr. Pawar said that till Wednesday, the samples of a total 18,764 persons had been tested in Pune district, of which 16,078 had returned negative. A total 1,894 persons were presently kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

The total case and fatalities tally in Pune division – which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune – now stands at 2,616 with 140 deaths being reported.

Besides the 127 deaths from Pune district, Solapur has reported as many as nine deaths and 145 total cases.

Satara district has reported 92 deaths and two deaths, and Kolhapur and Sangli have reported 15 and 35 cases respectively. Both districts have reported one death each thus far.

Meanwhile, six new cases were reported from Akola district since Wednesday to take the district’s cumulative tally to 88. According to authorities, 63 are active cases, while 18 persons have been discharged thus far and seven have died.

On Monday, the State recorded its second-highest single-day surge of 1,233 fresh cases as its case tally reached 16,758, while 34 fatalities took its death toll to 651.