COVID-19 | Suspected patient dies in Bihar

A suspected COVID-19 patient died on March 26 at Bettiah government hospital in West Champaran district of Bihar.

The number of positive cases in the State has gone up to six.

A 40-year-old man from Raxaul on the India-Nepal border was admitted to the government hospital at Bettiah on March 24 with COVID-19-like symptoms.

He died on Thursday. He was said to be a daily-wage labourer.

“He was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms but we’re yet to get his test report from RMRI (Rajendra Memorial Research Institute) in Patna”, hospital doctor Dhirendra Kumar Singh told local journalists in Bettiah.

Meanwhile, the test reports of a woman and a child from Munger have been found positive. Earlier, a youth suffering from COVID-19 from Munger died in Patna, the first reported case from the State.