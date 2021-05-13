COVID-19 surge: Odisha’s total active patients now above one lakh

Except one day, the State has been consistently reporting daily cases of over 10,000 since May 6.

Odisha’s total number of active COVID-19 patients surged past the one-lakh mark following the addition of 10,649 fresh cases to the tally on Thursday.

Except one day, the State has been consistently reporting daily cases of over 10,000 since May 6.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare department, cumulatively, 5,76,297 people have so far been infected while 2,251 have succumbed to the disease. Odisha lost 19 more persons to the pandemic on Thursday. As many 4,73,680 have recovered from the infectious disease.

Khordha remained the worst-affected district which reported the highest of 1,557 cases followed by Cuttack with (930) and Sundargarh (774). Similarly, Khordha has the highest 14,886 active cases and Sundargarh is the only district except Khordha having above 10,000 active cases. Among others, Angul, Balasore, Sambalpur and Mayurbjhanj also have a comparative higher cases.

Despite eight days of State-wide lockdown, the test positivity rate shows no sign of coming down. Of the 30 districts, it is above 10% in 28 districts while 19 districts are found to have positivity rate of above 20%.

The positivity rate in Kalahandi district is alarmingly high at 47.1% followed by 43.0% in Sambalpur while districts such as Khordha, Angul, Sundargarh and Bargarh have above 30%.

Despite having an active caseload of above one lakh, the State government claimed to have around 60% occupancy in general beds and 80% in intensive care units. Little over 50% of ventilators are currently occupied. Almost all private hospitals in major towns of Odisha do not have any vacancy.