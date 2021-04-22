COVID-19 surge: Odisha’s daily cases cross 6,000 for first time

BHUBANESWAR:

22 April 2021 10:42 IST

New COVID-19 cases in Odisha on Thursday jumped sharply by 27%, breaching the 6,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic struck.

As many as 6,164 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday compared to 4,851 cases on Wednesday. Seven persons lost their lives to the infection.

Khordha district of which capital city Bhubaneswar is a part reported highest 1,132 cases — the first district to cross 1,000 mark. Khordha is followed by Nuapada where 459 positive cases were detected.

The total positive cases now increased to 3,88,479 while active cases stood at 35,075. The government had tested 42,983 persons while 6,164 were found to be infected with coronavirus. The test positivity rate is 14.34% which has been steadily rising for the past few days. With active cases shooting up, the health infrastructure has come under severe strain.

Warning to doctors

The State government issued a stern warning to doctors who were reluctant to join their duties at COVID-19 hospitals.

“It is seen that in the present COVID-19 pandemic, which has been declared as a national disaster, a number of doctors temporarily posted for management of COVID-I9 duty in different districts are not joining to their place of deployment; thus putting hardship on district administration,” said Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in a letter.

Under the circumstances, all doctors, who had been issued deployment order, were directed to join their place of deployment immediately in public interest, failing which action as deemed proper under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 7 of Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 would be taken, the DMET warned.