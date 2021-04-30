COVID-19 surge: Odisha couple end life following multiple infections in family

The State’s daily spike touched an all-time high with 8,681 persons testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Distressed over multiple COVID-19 infections in the family, a couple in Odisha’s Nayagarh district ended their lives on Thursday evening. The State’s daily spike touched an all-time high with 8,681 persons testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The deceased couple, aged over 50, were from Beguniapatna village. While the wife tested positive, the husband had flu-like symptoms, villagers said. Their son, who was also infected with COVID-19, was on oxygen support in a hospital at Puri.

“Preliminary investigation shows the couple was under tremendous mental stress after the wife tested positive. We have no idea if the husband was COVID-19 positive. Neighbours and relatives said that they ended their life due to COVID-19 and we also found no other compelling reasons,” said J. P. Panda, inspector-in-charge of Ranapur police station in Nayagarh.

Similarly, an 87-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at Nimapara in Puri district. The woman was infected with COVID-19 and none of her three married daughters was by her side.

On Friday, the State reported 8,681 positive cases surpassing the previous highest single day surge of 8,386 recorded on Wednesday.

Khordha district of which Bhubaneswar is a part continued to be a hotspot in the second wave of the pandemic. The district reported 1,408 cases. It was followed by Sundargarh with 745 and Cuttack where 570 persons tested positive.

Cumulatively, Odisha’s caseload reached 4,44,194. After the recovery of 3,80,400 patients, the total cases stood at 61,698. Fourteen persons died, taking the death toll to 2,043.

According to the State government, 45,452 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours and 8,681 samples were found positive. It threw up a very high Test Positive Rate of 19.09%.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State health helpline 104 or Centre's mental health rehabilitation helpline KIRAN at 1800-599-0019)